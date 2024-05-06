GIFT a SubscriptionGift
25,125 children to be provided free education in A.P., says SCPCR Chairman

May 06, 2024 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 25,125 children would be provided free education under the Right to Education Act (RTE), 2009, during the academic year 2024-25 in the State, said A.P. State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) Chairman Kesali Appa Rao.

Under Section 12(c) of the RTE Act, private and unaided schools should provide free and compulsory education to children of weaker and disadvantaged sections. At least one-fourth of the total strength of first class or pre-school should be provided free education, Mr. Appa Rao said, adding that SCPCR was the nodal agency for implementing the Act in the State.

Managements of the private unaided schools shall provide free education to all students selected by the Education Department, under the RTE Act, Mr. Appa Rao said in a release on Monday.

Stern action would be taken against the managements who violate the Act. Parents having complaints over denial of admission by any school, fee collection or any grievances related to implementation of RTE Act, may complain over SCPCR mail ID apscpcr2018@gmail, the Commission Chairman said.

Andhra Pradesh

