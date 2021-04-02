20 new COVID immunisation centres set up in Anantapur district

10,791 persons vaccinated at 193 centres on Thursday

The vaccination programme for COVID-19 was opened for all citizens above 45 years at 20 new COVID Vaccination Centres (CVCs) in Anantapur district in addition to the 173 centres existing in the first phase, on Thursday. In all, 10,791 persons were vaccinated on Thursday in Anantapur district at 193 centres.

At the 20 new CVCs, 1,964 persons were vaccinated and 8,565 (the first dose) in the 173 centres opened in the first phase and 262 persons took the second dose, according to District Immunisation Officer Kataru Gangadhar Reddy.

The district medical and health department had made arrangements for the vaccination at 127 government hospitals, 46 private hospitals in the first phase for the frontline workers, above 60 years and those with comorbidities above 45 years. The new CVCs have been set up in Anantapur, Tadipatri, Rayadurg, Gooty, Guntakal, Dharmavaram, Kadiri and Hindupur.

At Ward No. 48 of Anantapur, the immunisation programme was formally opened by Hindupur MP Gorantla Madhav, District Collector Gandham Chandrudu, Joint Collector A. Siri, Municipal Commissioner PVVS Murthy and Corporator Chavva Rajasekhara Reddy.

Additional DMHO Ramasubba Rao and others said there was nothing to fear and everyone must come forward to register themselves and take the vaccine. The second dose of the Covishield vaccine would be given after 6 weeks and if its Covaxin the second dose needs to be taken after 28 days.

In Kurnool district 9,064 persons were vaccinated at 182 COVID vaccination centres.