2 centres with 1,890 beds to be ready soon in East Godavari

East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy on Monday said that two COVID Care Centres (CCC) with 1,890 beds would be ready within a week to provide better care for the patients in the district.
Speaking to mediapersons here, Mr. Muralidhar said: “Two centres, one with 1,350 beds at Bommuru and another with 540 beds at Samalkota are being readied. The centres will run 24x7 and have all facilities.”
The district authorities would be admitting the patients initially to the CCCs, and in case of emergencies, they would then be shifted to the designated COVID hospital.
Mr. Muralidhar asked all the private hospitals to set up an isolation ward, with bed capacity ranging from 5 to 50, without affecting the treatment of other patients. The Collector has also stated that the hospitals would soon be given permission to conduct the tests.
16 new cases
Meanwhile, 16 persons tested for positive on Monday in the district.
