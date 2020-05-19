Andhra Pradesh

1,982 gas leak victims get solatium

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao on Tuesday distributed cheques for ₹10,000 each to 1,982 residents of Venkatapuram and Kamparapalem, which were affected by the gas leak from LG Polymers.

The Minister said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had not only extended the relief, but also ordered better treatment facilities to the victims. He had also released funds for improvement of the healthcare facilities in the affected villages.

RDO Kishore, Zonal Commissioner Ramu and YSRCP leaders Malla Vijay Prasad and Behara Bhaskara Rao were present.

More compensation sought

Meanwhile, residents of Venkatapuram, mostly women, hit the road in protest demanding higher compensation, claiming that their village was the worst-affected by the styrene monomer leak from LG Polymers.

Protesting residents of Venkatapuram said it was not right to treat them at par with residents of other villages which were not as badly affected as theirs. Hundreds of villagers were stopped by the police when they were marching towards the LG Polymers unit at RR Venkatapuram.

The protesters later continued their dharna at their village. Their demands included a job for every family, free ration and essentials for two months, health cards for all and setting up of a multi-speciality hospital in the village.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 20, 2020 12:40:35 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/1982-gas-leak-victims-get-solatium/article31627259.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY