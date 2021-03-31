₹1.65 lakh unaccounted cash unearthed from RTO premises

None has been arrested yet

The Anti-Corruption Bureau(ACB) sleuths on Tuesday evening raided the Road Transport Office premises, including that of the Deputy Transport Commissioner, and unearthed ₹1.65,320 unaccounted cash.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (ACB) Kulasekhar Reddy at a press conference said that an unaccounted cash of ₹1,15,000 was confiscated from the Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector when they were keeping a watch on the DTO premises. He said the amount was being brought to the office to distribute among others.

Meanwhile, the ACB sleuths found five persons (agents), not connected to the Regional Transport Authority(RTA), working in the office, and all of them were detained and questioned. “We have found ₹50,320 cash in the office drawers that was not accounted for, and in all, ₹1.65 lakh has been confiscated. We are continuing the search and a detailed finding can be given later,” Mr. Kulasekhar added.

He said that none was arrested as of now, but even the Deputy Transport Commissioner was not out of the circle of suspicion.

The raids were conducted after several complaints were filed against the employees in the ‘Spandana’ programme, alleging that they demanded financial gratification for many works, the DSP added.