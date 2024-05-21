1.61 lakh students to write SSC Supplementary Examinations in Andhra Pradesh from May 24

A total of 1,61,877 students will write the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Advanced Supplementary Examinations, scheduled to be held from May 24 to June 3, 2024.

The students including 96,938 boys and 64,939 girls will write the examinations in 685 centres across the State.

School Education Commissioner S. Suresh Kumar held a review meeting with the department officials and District Education Officers (DEOs) on the arrangements made for the smooth conduct of the examinations.

The examinations would be held for three hours and 15 minutes from 9.30 a.m. to 12.45 p.m. and the candidates would be permitted to enter the examination centres from 8.45 a.m. to 9.30 a.m. Hall tickets are available on the department’s official website and students can either download them directly or receive them from their respective school headmasters.

The officials informed the Commissioner that 685 Chief Superintendents, 685 departmental officers, 6,900 invigilators and other staff were appointed and 86 flying squads were constituted across the State to check malpractice at the exam centres.

The confidential examination material and answer booklets have already been despatched to the district headquarters, they said, adding that unique confidential coded question papers would be provided to the candidates to prevent malpractice and paper leak.

Mr. Suresh Kumar said all exam centres would be declared ‘No Phone Zones’ and Section 144 of the Cr.P.C. would be in force near the examination centres.

He said a round-the-clock control room had been set up in the Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh, which can be contacted by dialling 0866-2974540 or the office of DGE, AP can be reached out on dir_govexams@yahoo.com in case of any complaints, reporting of malpractice or for making enquiries.