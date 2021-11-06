Andhra Pradesh

15 students taken ill after taking mid-day meal

Students being shifted to Tadipatri in a van after they took ill after having the mid-day meal on Friday afternoon.  

Fifteen students of Mandal Parishad Primary School at Thippareddipalli in Yadiki Mandal of the district reportedly fell ill after having mid-day meal and were shifted to Tadipatri Government Hospital.

The students were shifted in an SUV to Tadipatri immediately after they started vomiting. After primary treatment at the Tadipatri hospital, all the students were shifted to the Government General Hospital in Anantapur for better treatment. The medical officer deputed to Tadipatri by District Medical and Health Officer Y. Kameswara Prasad advised shifting of children to the GGH and treatment by the paediatricians.

Anantapur Government General Hospital Superintendent A Jagannath told The Hindu that all students were out of danger.


