14,606 get vaccine shot on day 3

As many as 14,606 beneficiaries received the vaccine dose against COVID-19 in the State on Monday, the third day of the vaccination drive taken up across the country.

The drive was carried out at 316 session sites across the State against 317 sites planned. In East Godavari, 1,923 beneficiaries were given the vaccine and in West Godavari only 459 beneficiaries were vaccinated. No cases of Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFI) were reported.

The government planned to vaccinate about 32,000 beneficiaries per day but the number of registered beneficiaries, including doctors, paramedical staff, sanitation workers, health workers and others offered vaccination in the first phase, was much lower than expected.