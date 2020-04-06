Andhra Pradesh

Fourteen new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Andhra Pradesh

Tally goes up to 266, Kurnool district has the highest number with 56 new cases

Fourteen new positive Covid-19 cases have been reported in the State overnight taking the total count to 266.

Visakhapatnam has reported five positive cases while Anantapur and Kurnool reported three each, Guntur reported two, and West Godavari reported one new case.

With 56 positive cases, Kurnool district has the highest number of cases among all the districts in the State.

So far, three people have succumbed to the virus in State.

New guidelines to stores

Meanwhile, the State has issued guidelines to supermarkets, grocery stores and pharmacies in view of the community transmission cases. Store owners were advised to check the temperature of the customers in addition to their employees before allowing them into their premises.

Merchants were also asked to encourage their customers to go for cashless mode of payments. In case of cash payments nets should be arranged into which customers could drop the cash.

