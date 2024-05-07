135 cases filed for violation of the Model Code of Conduct in Prakasam

May 07, 2024 10:50 pm | Updated 10:50 pm IST - ONGOLE

Around 135 cases have been registered in the Prakasam district for violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) since the date of its implementation on March 16, 2024, said District Election Officer (DEO) and Collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar and Superintendent of Police (SP) Garud Sumit Sunil, addressing a press conference, here on Tuesday.

According to them, about ₹3.84 crore of cash and other items were seized in the district. As a part of the ESMS (Election Seizure Management System), ₹1.34 crore of cash, 31,663-litre liquor worth ₹67 lakh, 8,293 grams of drugs worth ₹1.73 lakh, gold worth ₹5 lakh worth gold, freebies worth ₹24 lakh and other items worth ₹1.5 crore were seized, they said.

Mr. Kumar said that the process of the EVM commission has been completed for eight constituencies in the district including Ongole on Tuesday. He said that 80% of voter slips have been distributed in the district — out of 18,22,470 voters in the district, slips have been distributed to 14,46,495. He said that the voter slip distribution process will be completed in two days.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Sunil said that two persons, one each from two major political parties in the State, have been arrested for transferring money through UPI to the employees who were exercising their postal ballot votes.