131 fresh COVID-19 cases detected in AP

The State has reported 131 fresh COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours as 9,504 samples were tested. Of the total, 70 are of locals and 61 cases are of migrant returnees, according to the bulletin issued by the Health Department on Saturday. No deaths were reported and the toll remains at 60.

With this, the tally has gone up to 3,461 and excluding the cases of migrant returnees and foreign returnees the local cases tally stands close to the 3,000 mark at 2,944. The tally of foreign returnees remained at 111 and all the patients are under treatment while migrant returnees cases’ increased to 406 and 189 of them have recovered.

Meanwhile, 55 persons have recovered during the past day and the total recoveries increased to 2, 281 which is 65% of the total cases.

Currently, there are 1,120 active cases and among the local cases, there are only 792 active cases and 2,092 have been discharged putting the recovery rate at 71%. So far the State has tested 3.63 samples reaching a tests per million population ratio of about 6,850 which is highest in the country. The positivity rate remained below 1% at 0.95%.