Andhra Pradesh

13 Vambay colonies will be renovated: MP

MP Margani Bharat on Saturday said that 13 Vambay colonies would be renovated at ₹12.70 crore in the city and rural Assembly segments.

Mr. Bharat received grievances from local people during his padayatra to mark the completion of four years of the Praja Sankalpa Yatra of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. Hundreds of YSRCP activists took part in the padayatra conducted between Lala Cheruvu and Quarry Market area.

Mr. Bharat said that the Housing Department authorities had recently proposed to renovate the 13 Vambay colonies consisting of 8,900 houses.

“The majority of the promises made by Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy during the Praja Sankalpa Yatra have been fulfilled,” said Mr. Bharat.


