₹13 cr. for Shilparamams at Tirupati, Srikakulam

New park in N. Andhra to come up at Ponnada

The government has sanctioned ₹10 crore to the AP Shilparamam Arts, Crafts and Cultural Society for undertaking development works at the Shilparamam Park in Tirupati and ₹3 crore for the establishment of a new Shilparamam Park at Ponnada near Srikakulam town, according to separate G.Os issued by Special Chief Secretary (Tourism and Culture) Rajat Bhargava.

The works being taken up at the Shilparamam Park at Tirupati are construction of an entrance plaza, an arch, visitors’ facility centre, a water fountain, an arts and crafts village with stalls, a training centre for artisans, crafts emporium with a souvenir shop, food courts, toilet blocks, an open air theatre, pathways, landscaping and gazebos, storm water drains and external electrical, plumbing and sanitation works.

The new Shilparamam Park near Srikakulam is being set up in 9.75 acres on the banks of River Nagavali. The district administration has allotted land for it and took other steps required for setting up the facility.