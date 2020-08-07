118 couples take part in first online Kalyanotsavam

As many as 118 couples took part in the first-ever online Kalyanotsavam conducted at the famed Tirumala temple of Lord Venkateswara on Friday.
Bringing in a kind of spiritual solace to the participants who had availed themselves of Kalyanotsavam tickets, the temple priests recited their names and gotrams ahead of the commencement of the ritual as is the tradition.
The participants will be gifted with an uttarium, blouse piece, akshintalu and sugar candy which shall be sent to them by post as an acknowledgement of their participation and can also witness the live proceedings of seva on TTD SV Bhakti Channel (SVBC).
The TTD has already made the online tickets of the seva available on its official website for the period between July 7 and 31 . Further, boosting the morale of the authorities, about 496 couples had availed themselves of the seva tickets for Saturday.
The TTD also made it categorically clear that devotees an avail online tickets for the next day Kalyanotsavams till 11.59 p.m. the previous day.
