10,000 gas connections for Chittoor district

District Civil Supplies Officer Nageswara Rao said 10,000 gas connections had been sanctioned for Chittoor district under the Prime Minister's Ujwal scheme and they would be distributed to the beneficiaries through 90 gas agencies all over the district.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, the official said that only women who have no gas connections are eligible to avail of the benefit for which they have to submit their Aadhaar and bank passbook details to the gas agencies of their respective areas.

Over 30,000 applications were received for the connections in the district.

Mr Rao said that an additional ration of 5 kg of rice at Rs 23.50 per kg would be supplied to the beneficiaries in the mandals which are declared drought-hit by the district administration. For this purpose, 3,310 tonnes of rice has come to the district.