10 persons from Andhra Pradesh arrive in Delhi from Israel in first flight under ‘Operation Ajay’

October 13, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Ten people from Andhra Pradesh were aboard the first chartered flight that arrived in New Delhi from Israel on October 13 (Friday), carrying Indian citizens back home amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

to repatriate Indian citizens stranded in Israel amid the ongoing war that arrived in New Delhi on October 13 (Friday) morning, included 10 passengers from Andhra Pradesh.

Union Minister for External Affairs S. Jaishankar earlier posted on X that approximately 18,000 Indian citizens are living in Israel and that the Government of India is arranging special flights to repatriate them safely to India. The Indian Embassy in Israel has instructed all the stranded Indians to register for their return back to India by contacting +972 35226748, or through the link https://sxnqsinzgbxy1u0-adwdemo.adb.ap-hyderabad-1.oraclecloudapps.com/ords/r/mea/evacuaid/evacu_aid?session=113613339334455.

In a statement on Friday, the CEO of Andhra Pradesh Not-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS) K. Dinesh Kumar said the Society was circulating the emergency helpline numbers and registration links via news, social media and other means to assist people of Andhra Pradesh. The list of stranded citizens of A.P. received by APNRTS was also shared with the Ministry of External Affairs through AP Bhavan Resident Commissioner in Delhi.

He said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had directed the AP Resident Bhavan Commissioner in Delhi to help and repatriate students and other migrants who required travel cost assistance to reach their homes in Andhra Pradesh.

Indian citizens in Israel are advised to contact the embassy’s helpdesk for any emergency assistance. The Non-Resident Telugus of Andhra Pradesh are advised to also contact APNRTS 24/7 helpline numbers @ +91 85000 27678(w), 0863-2340678 for any assistance. Family members of NRTs are also advised to contact APNRTS helpline numbers if their dear ones are in Israel and in need any assistance, he said.