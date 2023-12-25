GIFT a SubscriptionGift
10 lorries seized in midnight raids on illegal transportation of gravel in Eluru district

The raids were led by Eluru Revenue Divisional Officer N.S. Khazawali

December 25, 2023 09:28 am | Updated 09:28 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Revenue officials conducted a raid on illegal transportation of gravel in the Eluru district on Sunday midnight.

Revenue officials conducted a raid on illegal transportation of gravel in the Eluru district on Sunday midnight. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ELURU

The revenue and police officials have seized ten lorries loaded with gravel in a midnight raid on illegal transportation of gravel in the Eluru district. 

In an official release, Eluru District Collector V. Prasanna Venkatesh said, “The raids have been conducted at Chodimella and Duggirala areas on the midnight of Sunday. The collection and transportation of gravel for house construction purposes are permitted only during the daytime”. The permission for transportation of the gravel was given to the beneficiaries of the housing scheme.

The raids were led by Eluru Revenue Divisional Officer N.S. Khazawali. “We have seized the ten lorries loaded with gravel and handed them over to the police for further investigation”.

