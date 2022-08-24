Amrita Hospital inauguration | In India, treatment is a service and wellness is a charity: PM Modi

“India did not face the kind of vaccine hesitancy as seen in other countries also because of the message from spiritual leaders,” says PM Modi

“India is a nation where, treatment is a service, wellness is a charity. Where health and spirituality are related to each other,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi after inaugurating state-of-the-art Amrita Hospital at Faridabad on August 24.

Stating that true development is the one that reaches everyone, the PM said “Education and medicine by our religious and social institutions is called public-private partnership but I also see it as ‘Paraspar Prayas’.’’

Reiterating that when we give up the mindset of slavery the direction of our actions also changes, the PM said that India did not face the kind of COVID-vaccine hesitancy as seen in other countries also because of the messages from spiritual leaders.

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Chief Minister Manohar Lal and Mata Amritanandamayi, along with other dignitaries, were present at the inauguration of the super-specialty hospital, which will be equipped with 2,600 beds. The hospital has been constructed at an estimated cost of around ₹6,000 crores.

The PM in his speech said that the country is entering the Amrit Kaal and collective aspirations and resolutions are taking shape.

“This hospital is a blend of modernity and spirituality and will become a medium of accessible and affordable treatment for needy patients. Amma is the embodiment of love, compassion, service and sacrifice. She is the carrier of India’s spiritual tradition,” he said.

Dwelling on the great tradition of service and medicine of India, the Prime Minister said that in India health and spirituality, both are related to each other.

“We have medical science as a Veda. We have also given the name of Ayurveda to our medical science. India never allowed its spiritual and service legacy to go into oblivion even during the difficult period of slavery for centuries,’’ said the PM.

In his speech he also spoke about the Made-in-India COVID-vaccine and the propaganda that was unleashed by some people. “As a result, many kinds of rumours started spreading in the society. But when the religious leaders and the spiritual teachers of the society came together and asked the people not to pay heed to the rumours, the effect was immediate. India did not face the kind of vaccine hesitancy as seen in other countries.’’

Recalling his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, the Prime Minister said that he has placed a vision of the five vows of Amrit Kaal in front of the country and one of these five vows (pran) is the complete renunciation of the mentality of slavery. He remarked that it is also being discussed a lot in the country at this time.

The Prime Minister said, “When we give up this mindset of slavery, the direction of our actions also changes.”

This change, he continued, is visible in the healthcare system of the country as there is growing faith in the traditional knowledge of the country. Yoga has global acceptance today and the world will celebrate International Millet Year next year.