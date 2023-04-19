Amit Shah to chair SCO meeting

April 19, 2023 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - New Delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a meeting of head of departments of member-states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), dealing with Prevention and Elimination of Emergency Situations on Thursday.

Mr. Shah would hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines with the Ministers of some of the SCO member-states, a statement by the Ministry said.

The SCO currently comprises eight members — China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Since its accession as a full-fledged member-state in 2017, India has maintained an active engagement with the organisation, initiating proposals for mutual benefit of SCO member-states, observers and dialogue partners.

During the meeting, the delegates will share information relating to the large-scale emergency situations which occurred in their respective territories and the measures taken to handle them. The delegates will also share their views on the innovative practices, technologies and future prospects for cooperation in the field of prevention and elimination of emergency situations within the framework of the SCO. Based on these deliberations, the member-states will enhance cooperation in the field of preparedness, emergency response and to jointly mitigate the impact arising out of natural and man-made disasters within the framework of the SCO, the statement said.

The participants will also discuss and approve the action plan for the implementation of the agreement between the SCO member-states on cooperation in providing assistance in the elimination of emergency situations in 2023-2025.

India assumed the rotating presidency of the SCO at the 2022 SCO Summit held in Samarkand (Uzbekistan). As the current Chair, India will host the next Summit of the Council of Heads of State this year.