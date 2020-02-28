National

Amit Shah to chair Eastern Zonal Council meet

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair the 24th meeting of the Eastern Zonal Council, comprising States of Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal, scheduled to be held in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

Chief Ministers and Chief Secretaries of these States are likely to attend the meet.

Issues such as inter-State water dispute, power transmission, coal royalty, forest clearance for railway and other infrastructure projects and extension of banking and telecom services in rural pockets will figure in the discussion.

