GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Amit Shah takes charge as Union Home Minister

Amit Shah visited the National Police Memorial to pay homage to policemen who had laid down their lives while serving the nation before taking charge of the Home Ministry

Published - June 11, 2024 12:45 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Home Minister Amit Shah arrives at his office for assuming charge in New Delhi. The Hindu

Home Minister Amit Shah arrives at his office for assuming charge in New Delhi. The Hindu | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Top BJP leader Amit Shah took charge as the Union Home Minister for the second consecutive term on June 11. Mr. Shah has been holding the portfolio since 2019.

Before taking charge of the Ministry, he visited the National Police Memorial in New Delhi’s Chanakyapuri to pay homage to policemen who had laid down their lives while serving the nation.

Union Minister Amit Shah pays tribute at the National Police Memorial before taking charge as Home Minister in New Delhi on June 11, 2024.

Union Minister Amit Shah pays tribute at the National Police Memorial before taking charge as Home Minister in New Delhi on June 11, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The 59-year old was elected from the Gandhinagar constituency in Gujarat in the Lok Sabha election. Mr. Shah has also retained his other portfolio in the Ministry of Cooperation.

Related stories

Related Topics

General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.