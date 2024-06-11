Amit Shah takes charge as Union Home Minister

Top BJP leader Amit Shah took charge as the Union Home Minister for the second consecutive term on June 11. Mr. Shah has been holding the portfolio since 2019.

Before taking charge of the Ministry, he visited the National Police Memorial in New Delhi’s Chanakyapuri to pay homage to policemen who had laid down their lives while serving the nation.

The 59-year old was elected from the Gandhinagar constituency in Gujarat in the Lok Sabha election. Mr. Shah has also retained his other portfolio in the Ministry of Cooperation.