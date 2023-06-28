HamberMenu
Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh to address rallies in Rajasthan

According to the Rajasthan BJP president, Rajnath Singh will address a rally in Jodhpur on June 28, J P Nadda will be in Bharatpur on June 29 while Amit Shah will be in Udaipur on June 30.

June 28, 2023 04:51 am | Updated 04:51 am IST - Udaipur

PTI
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah. File Photo

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP president J P Nadda will address public meetings in different parts of Rajasthan, a party leader said on Tuesday.

Rajasthan BJP president C P Joshi told reporters here that the three senior leaders will highlight the achievements of the Narendra Modi-led central government.

According to Mr. Joshi, Mr. Singh will address a rally in Jodhpur on Wednesday, Mr. Nadda will be in Bharatpur on Thursday while Mr. Shah will be in Udaipur on Friday.

Mr. Joshi reviewed the preparations for Mr. Shah's visit here.

He also met the family members of Kanhaiya Lal, who was hacked to death by two men with a cleaver at his shop in the Dhan Mandi area here on June 28 last year to avenge an “insult to Islam”.

Targeting Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Mr. Joshi accused the Congress leader of making statements against the prime minister that were "uncalled for". He also alleged that Mr. Gehlot was misleading people by telling lies to them.

