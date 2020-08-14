National

Coronavirus | Amit Shah tests negative for COVID-19

Amit Shah. File

Amit Shah. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday that he had tested negative for COVID-19 infection.

Mr. Shah, who tested positive on August 2, was admitted in Medanta Hospital, Gurugram.

“Today my Corona test report has come negative. I thank God and extend my gratitude to all those who wished me well and lent strength to me and my family in these tough times. On the advise of doctors I will stay in home isolation for few days,” he tweeted.

He also thanked the doctors and paramedical staff at the hospital who helped him fight the infection.

