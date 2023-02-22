HamberMenu
Air India Newark-Delhi flight diverted to Stockholm

According to DGCA, the flight operated with Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, had an oil leak in one of the engines.

February 22, 2023 09:26 am | Updated 09:26 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Following the oil eak in the Air India Boeing 777 flight, the engine was shut down, and later the flight landed safely in Stockholm, officials said. File photo for representational purpose.

An Air India flight from Newark to Delhi was diverted to Stockholm on Wednesday, February 22, 20233, due to an oil leak in one of the engines, according to a senior official.

The senior DGCA official said the flight, operated with Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, had an oil leak in one of the engines.

Following the oil leak, the engine was shut down, and later the flight landed safely in Stockholm, the official added.

During the ground inspection, oil was seen coming out from the drain mast of engine two, the official said, adding that the inspection is in progress.

An airline official said the flight en route from Newark in the U.S. was diverted to Stockholm in Sweden due to a technical issue.

On Monday, an Air India flight from New York to Delhi was diverted to London due to a medical emergency.

