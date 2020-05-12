Air India headquarters sealed for two days after employee tests positive for coronavirus

Air India has sealed its headquarters in Delhi for two days to conduct a thorough sanitisation of the building after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said on Tuesday.
“Airlines House has been sealed for Tuesday and Wednesday,” an official said.
The employee posted at the Gurudwara Rakabganj Road building tested positive on Monday evening, he said.
The government-run Air India is the only airline participating in the Vande Bharat Mission, under which the carrier would operate 64 flights between May 7 and May 14 to repatriate around 15,000 stranded Indians from 12 countries on a payment basis.
India has been under a lockdown since March 25 to curb the spread of the virus, which has infected more than 70,000 people and killed around 2,290 people in the country till now.
