Air India extends suspension of Tel Aviv flights till May 15

In view of the ongoing situation in parts of the Middle East, Air India said it has extended the temporary suspension of flights to and from Tel Aviv to May 15

April 30, 2024 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Representational file image.

Representational file image. | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

Air India on April 30 said it has extended the suspension of flights to and from Tel Aviv till May 15 amid tensions in the Middle East.

On April 19, the airline said Tel Aviv flights will remain suspended till April 30. It operates four weekly flights between the national capital and the Israeli city.

In view of the ongoing situation in parts of the Middle East, Air India said it has extended the temporary suspension of flights to and from Tel Aviv to May 15.

"We are continuously monitoring the situation and are extending support to our passengers who have confirmed bookings for travel to and from Tel Aviv during this period, with a one-time waiver on rescheduling and cancellation charges," the airline said in a statement.

Tensions remain high in the Middle East due to the conflict between Israel and the Hamas group.

After nearly five months, the Tata group-owned carrier had recommenced the services to the Israeli city on March 3.

Air India had suspended flights to and from Tel Aviv starting on October 7, 2023, after the Hamas group's attack on the Israeli city.

While tensions between the two sides remain high, Israel and the Hamas group are also negotiating a possible cease-fire.

