HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Air India Express’ Dubai-Amritsar flight diverted to Karachi due to medical emergency

An airline spokesperson said a passenger had a sudden medical complication onboard the flight and the crew opted to divert the flight to Karachi since it was the closest location

October 16, 2023 01:31 am | Updated 01:31 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Image used for representational purpose.

Image used for representational purpose. | Photo Credit: S. Mahinsha

An Air India Express flight from Dubai to Amritsar was diverted to Karachi due to a medical emergency on Saturday.

An airline spokesperson said a passenger had a sudden medical complication onboard the flight and the crew opted to divert the flight to Karachi since it was the closest location to get immediate medical assistance.

"The airline closely coordinated with the airport and local authorities, and the guest was provided immediate medical services after landing. The airport doctor at Karachi administered the required medication, and after medical assessment, the pax [passenger] was cleared to fly by the airport medical team," the spokesperson said in a statement on Sunday.

According to the statement, the flight departed from Dubai at 8.51 a.m. local time and landed in Karachi at 12.30 p.m. local time. Later, the flight departed for Amritsar at 2.30 p.m. (Karachi local time).

"We would like to extend our gratitude to the local authorities at Karachi airport for their immediate response and help," the spokesperson said.

Related Topics

air transport

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.