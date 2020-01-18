Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express flagged off

The Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express, the second semi high-speed train to be run by Railway subsidiary IRCTC, was flagged off from here on Friday by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.
The inaugural train departed from Ahmedabad at 10.45 a.m. The train will operate commercially from January 19.
This is the IRCTC's second premium train after the Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express.
The train will run on all days except Thursday. It will halt at Nadiad, Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, Vapi and Borivali stations in both directions.
Commuters prepare to travel to Mumbai via the Tejas Express at Ahmedabad railway station.
| Photo Credit:
PTI
The train will have AC Chair Car Executive Class and AC Chair Car coaches. Meals will be served on board.
