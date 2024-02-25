GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, BJP chief J.P. Nadda chairs meeting of party's election in-charges

With PM Narendra Modi setting a target of winning 370 seats for the BJP, sources said the party leadership stressed the need for an intensive drive to connect with voters at the booth level

February 25, 2024 02:16 am | Updated 02:16 am IST - NEW DELHI

PTI
BJP president J.P. Nadda during a meeting with the Election In-charge and Co-In-charge of all States ahead of Lok Sabha election in New Delhi on Saturday.

BJP president J.P. Nadda during a meeting with the Election In-charge and Co-In-charge of all States ahead of Lok Sabha election in New Delhi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ANI

BJP president J.P. Nadda on Saturday chaired a meeting of party leaders who have been made in-charge of different States for Lok Sabha election and took stock of the ongoing campaign and mass outreach programmes.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi setting a target of winning 370 seats for the BJP, sources said the party leadership stressed the need for an intensive drive to reach out to different sections of society and connect with voters at the booth level.

With U.P. leaders

Mr. Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah later attended a separate meeting with the BJP's Uttar Pradesh leaders, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The party is looking to boost its tally in the country's largest State and has targeted the seats where it had lost in 2019 when the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party joined hands. The BJP had won 62 of the 80 seats in the State last time.

The meetings come amid the likelihood of the BJP holding its Central Election Committee meeting soon and announcing its first list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls expected in April-May.

