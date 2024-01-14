After quitting Congress, Milind Deora joins Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena

January 14, 2024 03:56 pm | Updated 04:05 pm IST

After quitting Congress, former Union Minister Milind Deora, an close aide of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, joined Shiv Sena in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, on January 14.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Deora announced his resignation from the grand old party, bringing an end to his family’s 55-year association with Congress.

Mr. Deora’s resignation from the Congress is the latest addition to a list of young leaders who have left it to begin new innings in other parties, predominantly the BJP. The resignation also signals a continuing saga of unaddressed concerns of young leaders.

Mr. Deora’s exit also highlights the disconnect and inaccessibility of the Gandhi family with the lower rung of party leadership, amid dwindling fortunes of the grand old party, which the young leaders are unable to accept.

“Today marks the conclusion of a significant chapter in my political journey. I have tendered my resignation from the primary membership of the Congress, ending my family’s 55 year relationship with the party. I am grateful to all leaders, colleagues and karyakartas for their unwavering support over the years,” he said.

MR. Deora was upset over the past few days after Shiv Sena (UBT) laid claim to the South Mumbai Lok Sabha seat, which he had represented earlier.

However, in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls he was defeated from the seat by the undivided Shiv Sena’s Arvind Sawant, now with the Thackeray faction, which is allied with the Congress and NCP as part of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Earlier, senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan had said the understanding in the MVA was to not disturb the sitting MP, which meant the South Mumbai Lok Sabha seat would go into the Thackeray-led outfit’s kitty rather than the grand old party.

Sources close to Mr. Deora said he left the party after “a very long and futile wait”.

“The Shiv Sena UBT has been openly laying claim to Mumbai South and the Congress was unable to give an assurance of safety for Milind Deora’s seat. A young leader’s political future was thrown into uncertainty and there was no redressal,” Deora’s aides said as he ended a 55-year-old bond with the Congress in which his late father Murali Deora was a formidable figure and a petroleum minister in the UPA regime.