After bypoll win, Congress one short of own majority in Madhya Pradesh House

The recent Jhabua bypoll win has given a clear edge to the Congress in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly.
The party, which has been dependent on the support of four independent MLAs for majority, is now just one short of the majority mark (116) on its own in the 230-member House.
The BJP, on the other hand, now has 108 MLAs.
Congress candidate Kanti Lal Bhuria won the Jhabua seat by over 27,000 votes. He polled almost 56 percent votes over his nearest rival, Bhanu Bhuria of the BJP.
One of the four independent lawmakers who support the party has been made a Minister in Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s Cabinet.
“Even the other independents are Congress rebels. So, there is no threat to our government,” said a senior Congress leader, who didn't want to disclose his name.
After losing the Karnataka government to defections by party MLAs, the Congress has been alert to any possible attempt of poaching.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor