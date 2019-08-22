National

Afghan, Pashtun fighters poised to enter J&K: Defence sources

Map locates Keran and Poonch sectors along the Line of Control.

Map locates Keran and Poonch sectors along the Line of Control.

Over 100 trained militants positioned by Pakistan at LoC, warn defence sources citing intelligence inputs.

Intelligence inputs have warned that Pakistan is recruiting Afghan and Pasthun fighters for infiltration into Kashmir and over 100 of them are positioned at various launchpads along the Line of Control (LoC).

“There have also been specific intelligence inputs that Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) has deployed over a dozen Afghan and Pathan terrorists for Border Action Team (BAT) attempts, comprising of Afghan militants and highly trained Special Services Group (SSG) of the Pakistan Army and for infiltration across the LoC into Lipa valley in North Kashmir,” defence sources said. They added that Pakistan is desperately trying to keep the LoC active in an attempt to keep international focus on Kashmir in the aftermath of recent developments there.

Intelligence inputs also warned of attempts by a group of terrorists to carry out major attacks in major cities across the country, defence sources added.

On the situation in Kashmir, which continues to be under a security clampdown, officials said relaxing restrictions had to be calibrated to prevent violence.

US President Donald Trump.

Trump suggests India should fight Islamic State in Afghanistan

 

One official cautioned that violence will be calibrated and admitted that there will be some backlash in Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of the country and security forces have to prepared to meet the challenge. “Some of amount of backlash is expected. We need to be prepared for that,” he added.

Officials also said the major attempt to push in terrorists was due to the longevity issues of local recruits which has been from few days to four to five months with sustained counter insurgency operations by security forces. On the contrary, the foreign terrorists are well trained and battle hardened.

There is also a major recruitment drive in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, especially in areas opposite Keran, Lipa and Poonch sectors, officials added.

Jawans move towards Keran sector near the Line of Control. File

Jawans move towards Keran sector near the Line of Control. File

 

There has been regular exchange of fire on the LoC and usually Pakistan Army resorts to ceasefire violations (CFV) to aid infiltration.

Jammu and Kashmir
unrest, conflicts and war
armed conflict
India-Pakistan
