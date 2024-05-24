GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SC hearing LIVE updates | Pleas seeking timely disclosure of booth-wise voter turnout data in absolute numbers to be heard shortly

Alleging irregularities, petitioners want the ECI to publish online ‘Form 17C data,’ which contains the absolute number of votes polled in a booth. However, the poll body has claimed that there is no such ‘legal mandate’.

Updated - May 24, 2024 10:41 am IST

Published - May 24, 2024 10:01 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
An Indian election official, right, waits for people to turn up for a demonstration of how to use Electronic Voting Machine or EVM and the Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail or VVPAT during an awareness drive in New Delhi.

An Indian election official, right, waits for people to turn up for a demonstration of how to use Electronic Voting Machine or EVM and the Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail or VVPAT during an awareness drive in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: AP

The Supreme Court will hear today a batch of petitions seeking a direction to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to upload polling station-wise voter turnout data on its website within 48 hours of the conclusion of polling for each phase of the Lok Sabha elections

Besides alleging delay in the publication of voter turnout data of the first two phases of polling, the petitioners have flagged a sizeable difference in the initial turnout figures released by the ECI soon after the conclusion of polling and the final voter percentages published subsequently.

A vacation Bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Satish Chandra Sharma will hear the matter. The alleged irregularities have also resulted in Opposition leaders and civil society members demanding the publication of Part I of Form 17C (Account of votes recorded) data on the poll body’s website. Under Rule 49S(2) of the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961 a presiding officer is mandated to furnish a copy of the entries made in Form 17C to the polling agents of the candidates at the close of polling.

On May 18, a Bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud orally asked the ECI to explain its inability to immediately upload on its website authenticated, scanned and legible accounts of votes recorded booth-wise after each phase of polling in the Lok Sabha elections. 

“Every Polling Officer submits [voting records] by the evening, after 6 or 7 p.m., by which time the polling is completed. The Returning Officer would then have the data of the entire constituency. Why don’t you upload it?”, the CJI had enquired. 

Notably, in an affidavit filed before the apex court, the poll body maintained that there was no “legal mandate” to provide the voter turnout data to any person other than electoral candidates or their agents. It also claimed that the disclosure of data on the “Voter Turnout App” is a “voluntary” and “non-statutory” initiative intended for transparency and public facilitation. 

“Indiscriminate disclosure, public posting on the website increases the possibility of the images being morphed, including the counting results which then can create widespread public discomfort and mistrust in the entire electoral processes”, the Commission said. 

Casting aspersions on the motives of the NGO Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) who had filed one of the petitions, the ECI said that there was a “consistent mala fide campaign to raise doubts against the EC in every possible way by voicing misleading allegations”. It also referred to ADR’s unsuccessful challenge in the EVM-VVPAT cross-verification case and claimed that the top Court had already discussed the issue of Form 17C and its various aspects. 

Here are the latest updates:
  • May 24, 2024 10:35
    SC to hear the matter shortly

    A vacation Bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Satish Chandra Sharma will hear the matter shortly. The matter is listed as item number 9. Senior Advocate Dushyant Dave to appear for the petitioners. 

    New Delhi, Feb 05 (ANI): A view of the Supreme Court of India (SCI) building, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo/Amit Sharma)

  • May 24, 2024 10:13
    Civil society members, former bureaucrats urge ECI to disclose record of voter turnouts

    Flagging their concerns over the fluctuation in figures of voter turnouts in the first two phases of the ongoing Lok Sabha election, a group of civil society members and former bureaucrats have urged the Election Commission of India to “immediately disclose” through its website, the authenticated record of voter turnout as contained in Part I of Form 17C - which is the account of votes recorded in each polling station.

  • May 24, 2024 10:12
    Congress questions delay in release of voter turnout data by EC

    Highlighting the overall difference of 1.07 crore between real time voter turnout data and the final figures released by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the Congress has claimed that this difference translated into 28,000 voters in each Lok Sabha constituency.

    Congress leader Pawan Khera, who heads the media and publicity department of the party, took to social media platform X to raise this difference in about 380 Lok Sabha seats, terming it unprecedented.

  • May 24, 2024 10:06
    How has the Election Commission responded to these allegations?

    The Election Commission (EC) has told the Supreme Court that there was no “legal mandate” to provide the voter turnout data to any person other than electoral candidates or his agents.

    “There is no legal mandate to provide the Form 17C [account of votes recorded] to any other person other than the candidate or his agent,” the EC said in a 225-page affidavit.

  • May 24, 2024 10:06
    What explains the extraordinary delay in sharing of polling data by the Election Commission? | In Focus podcast

    The delay by the Election Commission (EC) in sharing the aggregate polling data of the first and second phases of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections has evoked sharp questions from the Opposition and civil society. The EC released the final voter turnout figures for phase 1 after 11 days, and for phase 2 after four days. Moreover, it has only released turnout percentages – 66.14% in Phase 1 and 66.71% in phase 2. It is yet to release the actual numbers of voters who cast their vote.

  • May 24, 2024 10:05
    Why delay in uploading turnout data, Supreme Court asks Election Commission

    Association for Democratic Reforms notes there was also an unusually sharp spike in figures from the initial voter turnout percentages released by the poll panel, creating doubts about authenticity. 

    The Supreme Court last Friday orally asked the Election Commission (EC) to explain its inability to immediately upload on its website authenticated, scanned and legible accounts of votes recorded booth-wise after each phase of polling in Lok Sabha elections.

  • May 24, 2024 10:03
    Booth agents get absolute turnout data, but not all candidates can afford them

    While Opposition parties and civil society groups want Form 17 C which has the absolute number of votes polled in a booth to be released online, Election Commission maintains that the information is supposed to be given only to polling agents, and not to the general public or even the media. 

  • May 24, 2024 10:03
    Why are concerns being raised over the Election Commission’s voter turnout data? | Explained

    As per the 1961 Rules, the ECI has to maintain two forms that have data on the number of electors and the votes polled — Forms 17A and 17C. While the former is used to record the details of every voter who comes into a polling booth and casts his or her vote, the latter is an account of all the votes recorded. Under Rule 49S(2), a presiding officer is mandated to furnish a copy of the entries made in Form 17C to the polling agents of the candidates at the close of polling.

    The data in Form 17C is used by candidates to verify the results on counting day by matching it with the EVM count. Subsequently, an election petition can also be moved in the concerned High Court in case of any discrepancies.

