GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Congress questions delay in release of voter turnout data by EC

Congress questions Election Commission over 1.7 crore vote difference, raising concerns about transparency and integrity of the process

Updated - May 22, 2024 03:44 pm IST

Published - May 22, 2024 03:11 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Congress leader and head of media and publicity department of the party Pawan Khera.

Congress leader and head of media and publicity department of the party Pawan Khera. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

The Congress on May 22 raised questions over the big difference between the real-time voter turnout data and the final figures released by the Election Commission of India (ECI), and said voters are worried over the “strange goings-on” in the poll body.

Congress leader and head of media and publicity department of the party Pawan Khera said the difference is around 1.7 crore votes, and termed it as unprecedented.

In first election since UT status, Ladakh records 67.15% turnout

“Voters are worried about the strange goings on in the Election Commission through the four phases of voting. First, the Election Commission takes 10-11 days to bring out the final figure of voting and then the difference between real-time data and final figure turns out to be 1.7 crore votes. This is truly unprecedented,” Mr. Khera said on X.

“Unanswered questions about the missing EVMs are also very worrying,” he added.

Watch | Lok sabha polls 2024 | How India voted during Phase 5

AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “This difference of 1.07 crore overall translates into an increase of 28,000 in each LS seat. This is HUGE.”

“The discrepancy is maximum in States where BJP is expected to lose seats heavily. What is happening?” Mr. Ramesh asked.

Other Opposition parties have also raised questions over the delay in release of final voter turnout.

Lok Sabha polls are being held in seven phases and the results will be declared on June 4.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.