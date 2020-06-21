Additional 2,000 ITBP troops may be sent to Sino-India border

About 2,000 additional troops of the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) may be sent to forward locations along the Sino-India border to strengthen vigil amid the standoff between the Indian Army and Chinese troops in Ladakh.
The ITBP personnel, currently engaged in different duties in various parts of the country, is being requisitioned in view of the prevailing situation in Ladakh.
About 20 additional companies (2,000 troops) are likely to the deployed in different locations of the Sino-Indian border, a senior government official said.
The ITBP guards the 3,488 km long Line of Actual Control between India and China, along with the Indian Army.
ITBP personnel are deployed around 180 border guarding posts -- from Karakoram pass to Jachep La -- located in Union Territory of Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim and and Arunachal Pradesh.
Twenty Indian Army personnel were killed in a clash with Chinese troops on June 15 in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh, raising tension in the relations between India and China.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath