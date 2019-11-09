Addendum quotes Tulsidas, Ain-i-Akbari for birthplace proof

Ain-i-Akbari, a 16th century document which deals with the administration of Mughal Emperor Akbar, mentions the time of birth of Lord Ram in the Treta Yuga in the city of Ayodhya, the Supreme Court said.

Similarly, the Bala Kanda of Gosvami Tulasidasa not only refers to the birth of Lord Ram but “points out to a place where he will take human form, which is clearly depicted in the words tinha ke grha (in their house of Dasaratha and Kausalya)”.

These are excerpts from an addendum written by one of the five judges on the Ayodhya Bench. The 116-page addendum confirms the belief that Lord Ram was born exactly at the spot under the central dome of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya.

The addendum concludes that the “faith and belief of Hindus prior to construction of the mosque and after has always been that Janmaasthan of Lord Ram is the place where Babri mosque has been constructed”.

Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said the addendum was written by one of the five judges.

The addendum says the faith of the Hindus about the exact birthplace of Lord Ram is based on religious documents, scriptures and books, including Valmiki Ramayana and Skanda Purana. There is no harm in trusting these works. Such faith is not “groundless”. The document said travelogues, books, etc, on Ayodhya were admissible in evidence.