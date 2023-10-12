Acts of terrorism and violence are against the basic principles of human rights: Ram Nath Kovind

October 12, 2023 11:10 pm | Updated 11:10 pm IST - New Delhi

Acts of terrorism and violence are against the basic principles of human rights, former President of India Ram Nath Kovind said here on Thursday. He added that India condemns violence and terrorism in all forms and manifestations.

“This commitment is a testament to our cultural values of empathy and compassion, especially towards those in need, underscoring our dedication to the principles of human rights,” Mr. Kovind said while speaking at the 30th Foundation Day celebration of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in Delhi.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Kovind lauded the role of the NHRC in the promotion and protection of human rights, and championing the rights of underprivileged and vulnerable sections of society over 30 years. He also lauded the government for its commitment to the idea of ‘leaving no one behind’, thus making sure that everyone, especially vulnerable groups like women, children, and persons with disabilities (PwDs), were included and cared for.

He said that, recently, India had further extended its presence and impact on the world stage during its G20 Presidency, facilitating discussions and initiatives aimed at addressing climate-related challenges, promoting renewable energy sources, and enhancing environmental sustainability, all in the interest of human rights. “Our effort to get the African Union included in the G20 as a full member shows that we believe and act on the principle of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, that is, the whole world is one family,” Mr. Kovind added.

NHRC Chairperson and former judge of the Supreme Court, Justice Arun Mishra, also addressed the gathering. “The objective of the Foundation Day celebration is to remind us of our duty and to ponder upon the new challenges humanity faces,” Justice Mishra said. “Violent extremism threatens human rights, international peace and security, and sustainable development,” he added.

“To seek, receive and impart information and ideas through media is part of freedom of opinion and expression. Facebook, Twitter and TV debates often result in the violation of human rights. The dignity and reputation of individuals suffer. The falling standard of media debates is the cause of concern. The responsibility of all concerned is to ensure that their imprint on the younger generation is not uncivil debate and dialogue,” Justice Mishra said.

Calling the ‘right to vote’ a human right, Justice Mishra said that the state must ensure violence-free elections so that citizens enjoyed fundamental democratic rights. He also expressed concern over suicide by students.

Emphasising the problems being faced by trafficked and enslaved girls and women without access to education, healthcare, and the benefits of socio-economic welfare schemes, Justice Mishra said the rights and challenges of LGBTQIA+ communities had to be addressed.

The NHRC’s Secretary General Bharat Lal also spoke. “With the celebration of the Foundation Day of the Commission, we are reminded of the pivotal role played by it in the promotion and protection of human rights during the 30 years of its existence. It resolved over 22 lakh cases and recommended relief of ₹230 crore to victims of human rights violations during this period,” Mr. Lal said in his welcome address.