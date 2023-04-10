HamberMenu
Active COVID-19 cases in country rise to 35,199

The active cases now comprise 0.08% of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.73%, the ministry said

April 10, 2023 10:34 am | Updated 10:46 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Health workers doing RT-PCR testing in the Urban Primary Health Centres on April 6 in Coimbatore.

Health workers doing RT-PCR testing in the Urban Primary Health Centres on April 6 in Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: Siva Saravanan S.

India logged 5,880 new coronavirus cases, while the active cases have increased to 35,199, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on April 10.

The death toll has increased to 5,30,979 with 14 deaths. While four deaths each were reported from Delhi and Himachal Pradesh, one each was reported from Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra and Rajasthan and two reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 a.m. stated.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 6.91% while the weekly positivity rate was pegged at 3.67%.

The COVID-19 case tally was recorded at 4.47 crore (4,47,62,496)

The active cases now comprise 0.08% of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.73%, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,96,318 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19%. 

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. 

