Action against NewsClick a chilling attempt to silence brave voices, says joint statement by civil society members

October 05, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

A group of prominent members of the civil society, including writers and historians, have expressed their shock and concern on the recent raids on the houses of persons associated with the news website, NewsClick, and the arrest of two, including its editor Prabir Purkayastha under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

In a joint statement, they said the action against persons connected to NewsClick was a “chilling attempt to silence their brave voices”. The statement said all of them were well-known journalists and activists who had a commendable body of work to their credit.

The signatories said criticism was essential for a democracy and any attempt to mute voices was an assault on India’s democratic spirit. “By foisting cases under Sections of the UAPA and sealing the office of NewsClick the State is attempting to vilify journalists who have consistently and fearlessly spoken truth to power,” they said.

‘Violation of privacy’

They expressed concern over the news that phones and laptops of many of those questioned had been confiscated by the Delhi Police. This was not merely a violation of their privacy but was also illegal as the confiscation was done without orders from the court and the owners of the gadgets not being informed about the case details, the signatories said.

Recalling reports in the past about “manufactured pieces of evidence” getting planted in the confiscated devices of activists detained under the UAPA, they said they were “genuinely worried that similar attempts will be made in the case of journalists of NewsClick”.

“At this dark moment, we record our deep appreciation of NewsClick’s stellar work in journalism and stand firmly in solidarity with all its staff and contributors,” they said. The signatories urged other stakeholders and concerned citizens “to speak up against this harassment of NewsClick and its contributors”.

The signatories included social activist Aruna Roy, writers Geetanjali Shree, K.R. Meera, Perumal Murugan, journalist P. Sainath, historian Ramachandra Guha, Carnatic musician and writer T.M. Krishna and social historian and writer V. Geetha.