GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Abdullahs call for dialogue with Pakistan over Kashmir

India is even talking to China, a dialogue is ongoing there. Why not Pakistan?, NC chief Dr. Abdullah asked

May 06, 2024 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - SRINAGAR

Peerzada Ashiq
Peerzada Ashiq
J&K National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah. File

J&K National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah. File | Photo Credit: PTI

National Conference (NC) president Dr. Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah pitched for a dialogue with Pakistan over the Kashmir issue on Monday.

“You (India) are talking to everyone. India is even talking to China; a dialogue is ongoing there. Why not that side (Pakistan)? You claim a part of J&K is there. The Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) himself says war is no longer a solution. There is no other way but to talk to Pakistan,” Dr. Abdullah said, during a poll rally in south Kashmir’s Pulwama.

In a separate poll rally in north Kashmir, Mr. Abdullah seconded his father on initiating a dialogue with Pakistan. 

“The NC always supported a dialogue process (with Pakistan). At least listen to Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He said friends can be changed not neighbours. Pakistan was, is and will remain a neighbour,” Mr. Abdullah said.

He urged both India and Pakistan to create a conducive atmosphere for talks. “It is the responsibility of the two countries to create a conducive atmosphere. We see a new government in Pakistan. By June 4, a new government will come into being in India too. We hope that both countries will work towards a dialogue,” Mr. Abdullah said.

Related Topics

diplomacy / India-Pakistan / India / Pakistan

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.