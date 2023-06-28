AAP, Shiv Sena (UBT) hint at backing Uniform Civil Code; Congress says it cannot be a forced decision

June 28, 2023 11:03 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - New Delhi

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi batted for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the country, the Opposition on Wednesday seemed divided over the issue.

At least two parties — the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) — out of the 15 that attended the June 23 Opposition meet in Patna expressed qualified support for a UCC.

The AAP on Wednesday extended in-principle support to a UCC. “The party supports the Uniform Civil Code in principle. Article 44 also says that there should be UCC in the country. But it is connected to all religions, so there should be wider consultation on the issue with all religions and political parties,” AAP MP Sandeep Pathak told reporters.

He said that some issues were such that decisions once taken cannot be reversed. “In such important issues, dealing in an authoritarian way is not correct. So, there is a need for wider consultation and consensus should be built. Such matters cannot be implemented without consensus,” he said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said the Sena had historically supported the UCC. “We support the idea of Uniform Civil Code. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s latest campaign is a political stunt aimed at the next general elections and not a sincere exercise to bring the UCC. In view of his remarks, we will have to deliberate on the issue,” Mr. Raut said.

The other Opposition leaders have so far opposed Mr. Modi’s strong pitch for a UCC. Jharkhand Chief Minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Hemant Soren said it was a move to distract people from the real issues. “Ask him how would he give employment first, how would he bring down inflation. Speak on that first,” Mr. Soren said.

The Congress came out with a more structured response, with former Home Minister P. Chidambaram, in a series of tweets, saying that the issue cannot be forced on the people by an “agenda-driven majoritarian government” as it will “widen divisions”.

.“The Hon’ble PM is making it appear that UCC is a simple exercise. He should read the report of the last Law Commission that pointed out it was not feasible at this time The nation is divided today owing to the words and deeds of the BJP. A UCC imposed on the people will only widen the divisions,” he said.

Noting that a Uniform Civil Code was an aspiration, the senior Congress leader said, “It cannot be forced on the people by an agenda-driven majoritarian government.” Mr. Chidambaram alleged that the BJP, having failed in providing good governance, was deploying the UCC to polarise the electorate ahead of the next elections.

“The PM has equated a nation to a family while pitching for UCC. While in an abstract sense his comparison may appear true, the reality is very different. A family is knit together by blood relationships. A nation is brought together by a Constitution which is a political-legal document.

“Even in a family, there is diversity. The Constitution of India recognised diversity and plurality among the people of India,” he said in the tweet.

(With PTI inputs)