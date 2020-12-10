AAP alleges BJP attacked Manish Sisodia's house

Seems Amit Shah ready to kill families of Kejriwal, Sisodia, alleges AAP chief spokesperson

The AAP on Thursday alleged that “BJP’s goons”, on Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s directions, attacked senior AAP leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia’s residence earlier in the day when he was not present at the house.

The party claimed that the attack was done with the support of the police, who were present at the spot.

“When the Deputy Chief Minister was not present at his house, BJP workers, who can be called ‘BJP’s goons’, attacked his house a while back, when only women were present”, AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said at a press conference.

“Home Minister Amit Shah, through his police, seems to be ready to kill family members of the elected Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi”, he alleged.

At the press conference, the party also showed CCTV footage of a group of protesters entering the gate of Mr. Sisodia's residence.

The Delhi Police is under the ambit of the Central government and not the AAP-ruled Delhi government.

Delhi police has registered a case into the matter and six people have been arrested, said Eish Singhal, Delhi Police PRO.

AAP leader Atishi alleged that the attackers had “police protection”. “Amit Shah had sent the goons and gave directions that the Deputy Chief Minister's family should be attacked”, she said. Officers, who were present at the spot, had gone with the CCTV footage to file an FIR, she added.