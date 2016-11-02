Arnab quits Times Now

Editor-in-Chief of Times Now Arnab Goswami has resigned from the Bennett Coleman & Co. Ltd-run news channel.

Mr. Goswami had fuelled the ratings of the Newshour, the prime time news programme which he anchored on weekdays at 9 p.m., propelling it to the number one position for eight years in a row.

Though sources at Times Now confirmed that Mr. Goswami had communicated to his editorial team about his resignation, he was unavailable for comments.

The news about his resignation was broken by the news website, The News Minute.

There is speculation that he may start his own news venture or join a media organisation with a vast network and footprint.

A person in the know said Arnab would continue to inhabit the news space and do the journalism he was known for.

The anchor of the popular news and current affairs programme is perhaps the only newscaster who does not have a Twitter handle, though he is the subject of some intense debates on the micro-blogging site.