Akhilesh reaches out to kin of policemen

In poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav is reaching out to the police.

On Friday, Mr. Yadav announced Rs. 5 lakh ex gratia to parents of police personnel who died in action.

This would be over and above the Rs. 20 lakh assistance the State already gives to the spouse of the deceased police personnel. The State also announced an increment of Rs. 100 per month in the allowance of gazetted police officers for nutritious meal. Mr. Yadav honoured martyrs here on the occasion of the Police Smriti Diwas.

