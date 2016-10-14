National

ACB quizzes Sisodia in DCW case

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia arrives to appear before Anti-Corruption Bureau, in New Delhi on Friday. Photo: Sushil Kumar Verma

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia arrives to appear before Anti-Corruption Bureau, in New Delhi on Friday. Photo: Sushil Kumar Verma  

Sisodia arrived around 11 a.m at the ACB office and his questioning continued for over two hours, said a senior ACB officer.

The Anti-Corruption Branch on Friday questioned Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with its probe into an alleged recruitment scam in Delhi Commission for Women (DCW).

Mr. Sisodia was summoned by the ACB on October 7 informing him about the questioning.

The Deputy Chief Minister arrived around 11 a.m at the ACB office on Friday and his questioning continued for over two hours, said a senior ACB officer.

“In the documents that were probed by the ACB, it was found that there was a letter from the office of Sisodia that had authorised DCW as a body with financial autonomy. As per rules, only the LG can grant financial autonomy to a body. We will be questioning him on this aspect,” sources had said.

The ACB has been probing the matter for the last few months and based on the questioning of Maliwal’s staff, it was found that due procedure “was not followed in appointments” and an FIR under relevant section of Prevention of Corruption Act and sections 409 (criminal breach of trust) and 120B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) of the IPC was registered against her.

Meanwhile, DCW chief Swati Maliwal termed ACB’s summoning of Mr. Sisodia as “political vendetta” and claimed that he had no role in the appointments made to the women’s panel.

“ACB summoning @msisodia reeks of political vendetta. He has no role in DCW appointments. DCW was always autonomous.

“Sad. ACB pursuing false case against me, not taking action on my corruption complain against Shiela Dixit for past 3 weeks despite evidence (sic),” Mr. Maliwal said in a series of tweets.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 17, 2020 9:37:11 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/ACB-quizzes-Sisodia-in-DCW-case/article16071155.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY