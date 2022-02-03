78,264 Central Government recruitments in 2020-21

Over 8 lakh vacancies as on March 2020, Minister tells Rajya Sabha.

The Union government recruited 78,264 people in central ministries and departments in the financial year 2020-21. On March 1, 2020, the total number of vacancies in central government offices stood at 8.72 lakh, the Ministry of Personnel informed the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions was replying to a question from Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut. In a written reply, the Minister provided details of recruitment made through three major recruiting agencies--Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) in the Central government from financial years 2018-19 to 2020-21.

The reply stated that in the years 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21, the total number of recruitments made was 38,827, 1,48,377 and 78,264 respectively — a total of 2,65,468 appointments. Out of the 2.65 lakh people who were appointed in the said period, 13,238 were recruited by the UPSC, 1,00,330 by the SSC and 1,51,900 by the Railways.

In 2020-21, the UPSC recruited 3,609 people, the SSC 68,891 people and the Railways hired 5,764 people.

The reply stated that the number of vacant posts as on March 1, 2018 was 6,83,823, in 2019 it was 9,10,153 and in March 2020 the number of vacancies stood at 8,72,243.

In response to another question by Mr. V. Sivadasan about the number of Group A and Group C posts that remain unfilled, the Minister said that as on March 1, 2020, there were 21,255 Group A and 7,56,146 Group C positions that were vacant.

“The details regarding persons engaged through outsourcing by various Ministries/Departments as per their requirement are not maintained centrally,” the reply stated.

It added that “filling up of vacancies is a continuous process. Government issues instructions to all the Ministries /Departments from time to time for timely and advance action to fill up the unfilled posts” and the latest instructions were issued on January 21, 2020 and June 3, 2021.

The Opposition has accused the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre of ignoring growing unemployment in the country and not creating enough jobs.

Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge had said in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday that the BJP government said in 2014 that it will provide two crore jobs every year and by now it should have given 15 crore jobs but presently more than two crore people were unemployed.