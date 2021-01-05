71 people in India affected by virus variant, says health official

More specimens being tested

NITI Aayog member (health) V.K. Paul said on Tuesday that 71 samples have tested positive and been isolated for the variant of the novel coronavirus.

He told reporters that there has been no emergence of clusters in the country. “So far, so good,” Dr. Paul said at a press conference.

Positive samples are being tested at 10 INSACOG labs across the country (NIBMG Kolkata, ILS Bhubaneswar, NIV Pune, NCCS Pune, CCMB Hyderabad, CDFD Hyderabad, InSTEM Bengaluru, NIMHANS Bengaluru, IGIB Delhi and NCDC Delhi) for genome sequencing

Meanwhile, a release issued by the Health Ministry stated that all those with the virus variant are under observation. “All these persons have been kept in single room isolation in designated health care facilities by the respective State Governments. Their close contacts have also been put under quarantine. Comprehensive contact tracing has been initiated for co-travellers, family contacts and others. Genome sequencing on other specimens is going on,” said the release.

The Ministry stated that India’s cumulative COVID-19 recoveries have inched closer to the one crore mark. The total recovered cases add up to 99,75,958 at present. The recovery rate is 96.32%, according to data released by the Ministry.