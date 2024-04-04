GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

5.3-magnitude earthquake hits Chamba in Himachal Pradesh

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km in Chamba district, officials of the meteorological department in Shimla said; mild tremors were also felt in Chandigarh and parts of Punjab and Haryana

April 04, 2024 10:48 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - Shimla/Chandigarh

PTI
The earthquake struck at 9.34 p.m., the National Center for Seismology said.

The earthquake struck at 9.34 p.m., the National Center for Seismology said. | Photo Credit: X(formerly Twitter)/@NCS_Earthquake

Tremors were felt in parts of north India as a 5.3-magnitude earthquake hit Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh on April 4.

The earthquake struck at 9.34 p.m., the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

Mild tremors were also felt in Chandigarh and parts of Punjab and Haryana.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km in Chamba district, officials of the meteorological department in Shimla said.

No loss of life or property has been reported from any part of Himachal Pradesh in earthquake that lasted a few seconds, officials said.

"I felt a strong jolt lasting a couple of seconds. Just when I was thinking of rushing downstairs, the tremors stopped," said Sanjay Kumar, a Chandigarh resident.

An 8-magnitude earthquake on this day in 1905 in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra had led to large-scale death and destruction.

According to NCS records, more than 20,000 people had died in the disaster in the Western Himalayas.

Related Topics

Himachal Pradesh / earthquake / natural disasters

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.