50 nurses invited as special guest for Independence Day

August 14, 2023 05:11 pm | Updated 05:37 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Fifty nurses along with their family members from across the country have been invited as special guests to witness Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day address from the ramparts of the Red Fort. They will be part of 1800 special guests from various walks of life, ranging from sarpanches, teachers, farmers, and fishermen, who have been invited to participate in the Independence Day Celebrations at the iconic monument on August 15, 2023.

“The initiative to invite the people from all walks of life, across India, and be a part of the celebrations has been taken by the Government in line with its vision of ‘Jan Bhagidari’,” said a release issued by the Central Government.

Members of the nursing community have expressed their appreciation for the Union Government’s initiative. Anita Tomar, nursing officer, Delhi, said: “Inviting us to participate in the Independence Day celebration is a recognition of our efforts during COVID. This gesture will benefit the entire nursing community. I would like to thank the Prime Minister from the bottom of my heart”.

Another nursing officer from Safdarjung Hospital, Vandana Kaushik, said that the Government’s pro-nurses attitude is not just restricted to invitations but can also be seen through various development schemes.