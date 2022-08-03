Custodial deaths, hospitals in India, and more | 5 key charts from week-two of Monsoon Session of Parliament

Here are five charts that visualise some key data tabled in Parliament during the second week of the Monsoon session of Parliament

While the second week of the Monsoon Session of Parliament 2022 was marred by many disruptions by the Opposition and the suspension of MPs from both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, significant data regarding the state of human rights, health infrastructure, energy in India and so on was released as well. We highlight some of this data through the infographics below.

Custodial Deaths

The number of registered cases pertaining to custodial deaths rose to 2,544 in 2021-22 from 1,940 in 2020-21, marking a 31.13% increase in the number of registered cases, according to a written reply to the Lok Sabha on July 26, 2022 by Mr. Nityanand Rai, who is the Minister of State for Home Affairs. The following map shows the total state-wise distribution of registered cases relating to custodial deaths from 2020-2022.

‘One District One Hospital’ Plan

In a reply to a question on the “One District, One Hospital” plan, the Minister of Health & Family Welfare, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya told the Lok Sabha on July 29, 2022 that according to IPHS (Indian Public Health Standard) 2022 guidelines- “Every district should have at least one district hospital which should be comprehensively functional for providing secondary care services”. Dr. Mandaviya also presented data from the Rural Health Statistics (RHS) 2020-21 about the number of districts within each state/UT and the total number of district hospitals in the respective state/UT.

The map below shows that in 18 states/UTs the number of district hospitals is equal to or more than the number of districts.

Hover over the states to know more about the number of districts and district hospitals in each state.

Coal Imports

The country-wise and year-wise details of coal imports from 2017-22 were presented in the Lok Sabha by Mr. Prahlad Joshi - Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines - on July 27, 2022. The chart below shows the increase/decrease of coal imports from a particular country over these five years. The quantity of coal imported from South Africa, Indonesia, New Zealand, and Canada decreased in 2021-22 as compared to 2017-18 whereas the coal imports from U.S.A., Australia, China, Mozambique, Russia, and countries clubbed in ‘others’ increased in 2021-22 when compared to 2017-18.

The chart tracks coal import contributions of different countries from 2017 to 2022. Comparing import distribution in 2017-18 and 2021-22, the total amount of coal is roughly the same. However, in 2021-22, imports (in %) from Indonesia and Australia have become more or less the same. The percentage of China’s imports as part of total imports has risen, along with imports from countries listed under ‘other’. The United States’ portion has varied a little between 4 to 6% in the five years.

Landslides

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, Dr. Jitendra Singh, the Minister of State for the Ministry of Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, said that as per inputs from the Ministry of Mines, Geological Survey of India (GSI) has collected data of 3782 major landslides that occurred since 2015 to 2022 in different States/ UTs, which have impacted lives and or infrastructure. The map below shows the state/UT-wise distribution of landslides as per the data presented by Dr. Singh.

Hover over the states to view the number of landslides that took place.

(Compiled by Gautam Doshi, Godhashri S)